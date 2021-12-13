Most viable option, Cruzeiro agrees to hire Jailson goalkeeper for 2022 | cruise

Looking for an option for goalkeeper Fabio in 2022, Cruzeiro made the deal official with Jailson, 40 years old, and currently without a club. The sewing of the deal is for a one-season contract, according to the ge .

Cruzeiro worked some profiles in the market in search of an option for the goal. The club was looking for a younger athlete to work for the long term, already aiming at Fábio’s retirement. However, Jailson never had the name discarded and was the option sought by the Minas Gerais club at the time. The leadership profile, experience and winning resume also weighed on the choice.

The player was free on the market and, therefore, the hit did not depend on an agreement between clubs or payment for economic rights. Without great resources at the moment, Cruzeiro found this way out for Cruzeiro’s goal. The player’s hit was initially disclosed by the Itatiaia radio and confirmed by ge.

Jailson, Palmeiras goalkeeper

Jailson is well evaluated by Vanderlei Luxemburgo and the club’s board, especially by Alexandre Mattos, with whom he has worked at Palmeiras. The executive, who has not yet signed a contract with Raposa, participated in the negotiation.

One of the names that Cruzeiro tried was Gabriel Brazão, from Inter Milan, and that had been recovering from surgery on his right knee at Toca da Raposa. It is revealed by Fox and has an identification with the Minas Gerais club. Cruzeiro tries to hire a one-season loan.

Jailson played 104 matches for Verdão. He won seven titles for the club: the 2015 and 2020 Brazil Cups, the 2016 and 2018 Brazilian Championships, the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, as well as the 2021 Paulistão.