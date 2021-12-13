Murilo Huff shows his son with Marília and the resemblance to her is impressive

Singer Murilo Huff enchanted by showing his son with Marília Mendonça together with his mother

The singer Murilo Huff showed a very cute photo of her son with the late singer Marília Mendonça, little Leo, one year and eleven months old. Murilo’s mother, Zaida Huff, showed the boy on a toy motorcycle.

The little one appeared staring at the camera. When showing baby Léo, Zaida declared to her grandson saying: “I love you more than anything Léozinho”. Internet users were just praise for the son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff.

A netizen commented: “Oun what a beautiful little train”. And another internet user also said: “Very cute”. Another internet user commented: “Oh my God, he is so beautiful!”. And an internet user said: “All of Brazil loves this boy too!”.

And a netizen said: “It’s a piece of heaven, beautiful boy.” Another internet user commented: “A very special part that Marília left for us!”. And a netizen also said: “We love this handsome prince!”.

Many internet users were also impressed by the resemblance of little Léo to his late mother Marília Mendonça. “Blessings of the Lord, this boy and he is the face of the mother”, commented a netizen. And a netizen commented: “The most handsome prince and he’s so like his mommy!”

And a netizen also said: “This boy is every day more beautiful and every day more like his mom!” Another internet user also stated: “Léo is like Marília, it’s a little piece of her that she left us”. A netizen said: “Léo is so similar to Marília! How beautiful!”.

Since the departure of Marília Mendonça, the singer Murilo Huff and the singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, has been sharing her care with little Léo. Together, they decided to have shared custody of the boy. Both live in Goiânia and also claim that they have a great relationship on behalf of the boy Léo.

