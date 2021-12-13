Music producer of Um Lugar ao Sol, Branco Mello is discharged after 32 days · TV News

One of the remaining members of the Titãs and music producer of the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, Branco Mello is back home after spending 32 days in hospital. He was discharged on Saturday (11) and, in a post on social media, celebrated his recovery and thanked the fans for their affection.

“After 32 days in the hospital, we’re finally home to continue recovering from my surgery! I always read every message and I’m very happy with the crowd and your every word! Thank you very, very much,” he wrote on Instagram, as caption of a photo beside the woman, actress Angela Figueiredo.

Mello underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the hypopharynx in November. The abscess was detected during a routine examination, still at an early stage. In 2018, he had already treated a similar tumor.

Due to his hospital stay, the musician left the stage, but the Titãs kept their concert schedule, with the bassist Caio Góes Neves as a special guest. The band is currently formed by Mello, Tony Bellotto and Sérgio Britto.

In addition to working with rockers, Branco Mello is the music producer of the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol together with Mu Carvalho and Márcio Lomiranda. Lícia Manzo’s plot also has his wife; Angela Figueiredo plays Mercedes, a housekeeper in Santiago (José de Abreu).

Check out the post in which Branco Mello celebrates his discharge and another one when he received a visit from Tony Bellotto and Malu Mader at the hospital: