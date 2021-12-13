Narendra Modi’s Twitter profile gets hacked and announces India would adopt Bitcoin

Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was “very briefly compromised,” his office said, when a tweet was sent from the Indian prime minister’s account saying that his country had adopted bitcoin and would be distributing the cryptocurrency.

“The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured,” said Narendra’s office this Sunday (12).

“In the period when the account was compromised, any publication should be ignored”, added the officials.

Twitter users shared screenshots of the personal account tweet of Indian prime minister @narendramodi when he was compromised, according to CNN affiliate News-18.

The screenshot read: “India has officially accepted bitcoin as a legal proposition. The government officially bought 500 BTC” and would be “distributing them to all residents of the country”.

The publication, however, has since been deleted. With the tweet, a possible coup link was also attached.

Modi has more than 70 million Twitter followers — among the largest of any world leader.

India does not recognize Bitcoin as a legal proposition.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to adopt cryptocurrency as a legal proposition, and last month, the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, said he planned to build the world’s first “City of Bitcoin” — funded initially by backed bonds in Bitcoin.

