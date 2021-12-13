Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in leaked artwork from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’; Check out!

an art of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is circulating on the internet and reveals the look of the characters in the film.

The director taika waititi stated that the artwork is unofficial, but apparently it is the visuals used in the film.

an art of #ThorAmorETrovão started circulating on the internet, and the director @TaikaWaititi stated that it is not official. pic.twitter.com/yezlGN4A12 — CinePOP (@cinepop) December 12, 2021

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos (They’re still in their TDW wigs from the other day) pic.twitter.com/2JJxalqwhV — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) November 1, 2021

Remembering that the movie had its premiere postponed from May 6, 2022 for July 8, 2022.

The director and screenwriter taika waititi revealed that the feature film is so insane that it “shouldn’t be made”.

“Well, between you and me and the readers, I’ve done a lot of insane things in my life. I have lived ten different lives. But this is the most bizarre movie I’ve ever done. If you separated all the elements of this movie, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s like it almost shouldn’t be done. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this’. Who’s in it? That kind of person. What are we going to call it? ‘Love and Thunder’. I mean, you would never work again. Maybe I won’t go after that.”

The cast is also formed by Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), jaime alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

please note that Melissa McCarthy will play Hela’s “fake version” in the Asgard theatrical troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.