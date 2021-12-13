Negotiating with Palmeiras, Atuesta stands out in launches and passes

Palmeiras has advanced conversations with Eduard Atuesta, a Colombian who works for Los Angeles FC, in the United States. The 24-year-old midfielder has the approval of coach Abel Ferreira and would come to play the role of ‘game controller’ midfielder. The deal information was first disclosed by Tiago Aristi, from Telemedelin, and by the Transfers24h profile, and confirmed by the OUR LECTURE.

Articulation player, able to play in any midfield role, Atuesta stood out in the MLS playing in a position similar to the one currently played by Zé Rafael in the Verdão squad. Next to one more steering wheel and behind the person responsible for the frame, in the last season of American football, 82% hit the passes, according to the SofaScore application.

[PLAYER ANALISE⚽🎬🇨🇴]Eduard Atuesta (24 years old) is an MLS midfielder, born in Colombia. The athlete is one of the good names on the LAFC team and has already aroused the interest of some clubs around the world. I decided to bring an analysis of some indicators presented by the steering wheel. pic.twitter.com/P3XHcpRF4t — Pedro Torres (@pdtorres_) July 26, 2021

In all, the 24-year-old player participated in 24 games in the last edition of the national event, with two goals and seven assists. With a map of intense heat and present in almost every field, he had 44 decisive passes, 32% success in crosses, 47 disarming and six great chances created.

Atuesta arrived at MLS in 2018 under a loan agreement granted by Independente Medellín/COL. With good performances, it was bought for US$ 900 thousand.

