Neighbor reacts and shoots criminals who assaulted the family in the South of Minas – Gerais

Shooting scared residents of the city of 10,000. (photo: social networks)

A resident of Bom Repouso, in the south of Minas, shot two men who had surrendered the family of a strawberry producer, this Sunday (12/12). Two other criminals managed to escape. A third person passing by at the time of the shooting was also shot. The neighbor who reacted to the robbery was not hurt.

According to the Military Police, four men arrived in the city on two trail bikes. They went to the address of a resident who works in strawberry production. Two suspects are from the region and would have information that the producer had money at home, which would be used to pay workers.

The thieves surrendered the family, being a couple and two children. A neighbor noticed the action and decided to intervene, exchanging fire with the criminals. During the exchange of fire, two suspects were shot. A third person, a city resident, who was passing by on the street, was also shot. According to the PM, the three people hit by gunfire were rescued alive and sent to the Hospital das Clnicas Samuel Libnio, in Pouso Alegre.

Also according to information from the PM, the two suspects who were shot and the injured resident are not at risk of dying. Suspects remain in police custody. The other two cronies fled on their motorcycles and have yet to be located.

The police seized two weapons used by criminals and recovered R$ 3,240 in money that had been stolen from the victim.