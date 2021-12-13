New eye drops promise to retire reading glasses

A new eye drop could be the ultimate replacement for reading glasses for millions of people around the world. The product, which was approved by the FDA, an agency in the United States equivalent to our Anvisa, in October this year, reached US pharmacies this week.

The eye drops were called pilocarpine and given the trade name Vuity, it was developed by pharmaceutical Allergan. According to the manufacturer, each drop of the product can sharpen the eyesight of people with myopia for a period between six to 10 hours.

pupil reduction

The product exploits the eyes’ remaining ability to reduce pupil size, which expands depth of field or depth of focus. It is estimated that the eye drops can help no less than 128 million people with myopia to leave their reading glasses in a drawer in the United States alone.

According to one of the main researchers involved in the development of eye drops, George Waring, reducing the size of the pupil allows the person to focus on different points naturally. At its launch, the new eye drops are being sold for US$ 80 (about R$ 450, at the current price).

there are cons

Eye drops marketed by Allergan can replace the use of glasses, when used exclusively for reading. Image: insta_photos – Shutterstock

According to Allergan, the content of a bottle is enough for 30 days of use, respecting the intervals of six to 10 hours between one application and another. It’s not a low price, however, we can say that it’s not a prohibitive amount or much higher than what is paid for uncomfortable contact lenses.

However, not everything is flowers when we talk about Vuity. The drug has some side effects that are not very common to find in eye drops, such as headaches and reddening in the eyes. Also, it is not recommended that the product be used at night.

In addition, the drug was only effective in patients aged 40 to 60 years, for those over 65 years, the effect was not that impressive.

Via: futurism

