New management continues with reformulation and changes the club’s official travel agency

Leila Pereira will assume the presidency of Palmeiras from December 15th (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the departure of its marketing director, who was six years old and in charge, Palmeiras continues to be reformulated. Now, the club will have a new official travel agency, which will already be responsible for preparing and selling packages to fans who want to follow the Club World Cup in loco, in Abu Dhabi, in February.

In live on Amici channel 1914, vice president Tarso Gouveia had confirmed the change as determined by Leila Pereira, who seeks to improve and improve services provided to fans. Avanti and the Sócio do Interior program are the next goals for the reformulation of the new president, who takes office on December 15th.

As reported by UOL, Firstly, Leila Pereira did not like the many complaints she heard from fans who had problems buying tickets for the Libertadores final, in Montevideo. The president reportedly checked the site in person and was bothered by the service.

The new administration of Verdão will continue changing several departments of the club and many of its services. After Roberto Trinas, who left Verdão, as the NP reported at first hand, and the experienced Felipe Melo and Jaílson not having their ties renewed, the agent still has guidelines for cheaper tickets, accessible uniforms and street clearance on days of game.

The new agency chosen should be announced by Verdão over the next week, when Leila takes office.

