New tension between STF and Bolsonaro precedes Mendonça’s possession

BRASILIA — The truce between President Jair Bolsonaro and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) shows signs of fatigue on the eve of André Mendonça’s inauguration, scheduled for the 16th. after the armistice that followed the coup-like speeches, on September 7th. Tensions rose again after minister Alexandre de Moraes opened an inquiry to investigate Bolsonaro’s statement, which falsely attributed a relationship between Covid’s vaccine and the HIV virus. The temperature rose even more the day before yesterday, when minister Luís Roberto Barroso determined the adoption of a vaccine passport at the country’s borders, a measure criticized by the Chief Executive, despite a recommendation by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Controversial judgments and topics of interest to Bolsonaro at the Supreme Court are until 2022

The climate could sour even more on Thursday, when Mendonça will join the group of 11 STF ministers, as columnist Lauro Jardim reported yesterday. Due to the sanitary protocols adopted by the Court, it will be necessary to present either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative RT-PCR test to participate in the inauguration ceremony. GLOBO found that assistants to the president and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) are already working to avoid wear and tear caused by the sanitary requirement of the Supreme Court and advise Bolsonaro to take the laboratory test.





The only former president quoted for the election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may surprise with a vice-president who has always been in opposition, the toucan Geraldo Alckimin Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) stood out in Covid's CPI giving voice to the women's bench; is a name that would give more boldness to the toucan João Doria's campaign Photo: Agência Senado Without Mourão, part of Bolsonaro's surroundings bet on Defense Minister Braga Netto. In addition to being a trusted name of the president, Braga Netto, as a member of the barracks, is not enthusiastic in an impeachment case, as does Mourão Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo / 11/4/2020 Minister Fábio Farias is among the names surveyed to compose Bolsonaro's re-election ticket, and was praised by senator Flávio Bolsonaro, his father's political articulator. Photo: Cristiano Mariz/O Globo Ex. Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, a possible presidential candidate, may have another former minister as vice-minister, Luis Henrique Mandetta, who commanded Saúde at the beginning of the pandemic Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo Federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PSL-PE) could facilitate Moro's transit with Congress, where there is resistance due to his role in the Lava-Jato, and he is a traditional politician from the Northeast and has good articulation, in addition to being the owner of the safe – with the phenomenon of Bolsonarism in the last elections, the PSL party fund has become one of the largest in the country

According to reports heard by the report, there is an understanding in the Supreme Court that the charge regarding vaccination or proof that the visitor is not infected should apply to everyone, with no exceptions. There is, however, the fear that the president will insist on not complying with the measure and thus open a new battlefront with the court.

In addition to the presence of Bolsonaro, the restricted list of guests for Mendonça’s inauguration has the presence of evangelical leaders such as Pastor Silas Malafaia, in whose church in Rio de Janeiro the new STF minister preached last Thursday, and the bishop Samuel Ferreira, one of the greatest electoral corporals when the still attorney-general of the Union had not been nominated for the position. The number of participants who can be present at the event was reduced to observe the distance measures.

In André Mendonça’s inauguration, ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, who will replace Gilmar Mendes, current dean of the Supreme Court, and Nunes Marques, the youngest, will lead his colleague to the plenary. Elect to the Supreme Court for being “terribly evangelical”, Mendonça will then take an oath, saying: “I promise well and faithfully to fulfill the duties of a minister of the Supreme Court, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic”.

Criticism of the “passport”

Mendonça takes office the day before the Court goes into recess, on the 17th, but he will be able, if he so chooses, to work during the period in which official activities are suspended.

Bolsonaro is a constant critic of the requirement for proof of vaccination, the so-called “vaccine passports”, and he has already repeated on numerous occasions that he would not be vaccinated against Covid-19. Last Tuesday, during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, he even compared his passport with a collar and said he would rather lose his life than his freedom, a phrase repeated hours later by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. Both vaccination and the requirement to present proof of immunization are measures recommended by health authorities around the world.

The president has not yet publicly commented on Barroso’s decision regarding the requirement for proof of vaccination at the borders. However, yesterday morning, he sent a message to supporters on social networks, noting that, if he is re-elected, he may nominate two more ministers for the Supreme Court.

“Please note. The winner of the 2022 elections chooses two more ministers for the Supreme Court. Good morning everyone!”, he wrote.

Barroso’s decision came at the end of a week in which Bolsonaro abandoned his tone of restraint in relation to the STF ministers. Last Wednesday, he returned directly to attacking minister Alexandre de Moraes, because of the new inquiry that deals with the video with the link, which does not exist, between the Covid vaccine and the HIV virus. And he took the opportunity to remember the arrest orders issued by the STF minister against his allies.

— I regret the imprisonment of the journalist, Zé Trovão, Roberto (Jefferson), this is violence practiced by a minister of the Supreme Court who has now opened yet another inquiry due to a live I did a few months ago. It’s an abuse — Bolsonaro said during an interview with the newspaper “Gazeta do Povo”.

The tension between the president and Alexandre de Moares reached its highest point on September 7, after Bolsonaro’s impassioned speech on Avenida Paulista. Pressured by the negative reaction to the coup-like attacks, when he said he would no longer obey Moraes’ decisions, the president called on former president Michel Temer to negotiate a truce with the Supreme Court. The result was a letter in which Bolsonaro said the statements were made in the heat of the moment.