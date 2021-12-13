Newspaper reinforces Flamengo’s interest in European team coach

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Flamengo has been working hard in recent days to define its new commander aiming at 2022. This week, the newspaper “O Globo” revealed that Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who currently coaches Fenerbahce, is on the board’s radar, fighting for preference with Carlos Carvalhal. This Sunday (12), the newspaper “Ajansspor”, from Turkey, confirmed the interest of the red-black people in the professional.

Although it has not actually nailed the negotiations, the portal for the period highlights information from “O Globo”, which places the Portuguese coach as quoted to take over Flamengo. Former assistant to Villas-Boas, another coach speculated in Rio de Janeiro, Vitor Pereira is not experiencing his best moment at the European club.

Oscillating a lot in the season, Fenerbahce was eliminated from the Europa League, and currently finds itself with a difference of 12 points in relation to the leader of the Turkish Championship, Trabzonspor (39 to 27).

Turkish newspaper nails Vitor Pereira on #Flamengo. The portal ‘Ajansspor’, confirmed the information from ‘O Globo’ and guaranteed the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira at #dearest. The coach is not doing well at the Turkish team Fenerbache. What’s up, Nation? A good name or not? pic.twitter.com/esu1HxqpUb — Paparazzo Rubro-Negro (@PaparazzoRN) December 12, 2021

The 53-year-old coach has a relationship with Fenerbahce until June 2023, and has been with the European club since July this year, starting his second spell. His previous team was Shanghai SIPG.

READ TOO:

Flamengo decides about future as a full-back, which was one of the highlights in Serie A

Flamengo will disburse more than R$ 40 million per defensive midfielder who participated in less than 50% of the games

Ball market: Who arrives and who leaves Flamengo in 2022

Renewal by Arrascaeta hangs, and Flamengo takes decision backstage

Corinthians manager reveals condition for hiring Cavani

Atlético-MG vs Athletico: who won the most in the history of the match?

Flamengo can guarantee a spot in the Brazil 2022 Super Cup dispute

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap to become F1 world champion