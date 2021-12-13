Newspaper reinforces Flamengo’s interest in European team coach

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Newspaper reinforces Flamengo’s interest in European team coach 9 Views

Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Flamengo has been working hard in recent days to define its new commander aiming at 2022. This week, the newspaper “O Globo” revealed that Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who currently coaches Fenerbahce, is on the board’s radar, fighting for preference with Carlos Carvalhal. This Sunday (12), the newspaper “Ajansspor”, from Turkey, confirmed the interest of the red-black people in the professional.

Although it has not actually nailed the negotiations, the portal for the period highlights information from “O Globo”, which places the Portuguese coach as quoted to take over Flamengo. Former assistant to Villas-Boas, another coach speculated in Rio de Janeiro, Vitor Pereira is not experiencing his best moment at the European club.

Oscillating a lot in the season, Fenerbahce was eliminated from the Europa League, and currently finds itself with a difference of 12 points in relation to the leader of the Turkish Championship, Trabzonspor (39 to 27).

The 53-year-old coach has a relationship with Fenerbahce until June 2023, and has been with the European club since July this year, starting his second spell. His previous team was Shanghai SIPG.

READ TOO:

Flamengo decides about future as a full-back, which was one of the highlights in Serie A

Flamengo will disburse more than R$ 40 million per defensive midfielder who participated in less than 50% of the games

Ball market: Who arrives and who leaves Flamengo in 2022

Renewal by Arrascaeta hangs, and Flamengo takes decision backstage

Corinthians manager reveals condition for hiring Cavani

Atlético-MG vs Athletico: who won the most in the history of the match?

Flamengo can guarantee a spot in the Brazil 2022 Super Cup dispute

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap to become F1 world champion

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Also in the US, Alexandre Mattos is expected in January to assume an official position at Cruzeiro | cruise

Arranged with the Cruise for more than 15 days, the football executive, Alexandre Mattos, is …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved