No brother? Gugu twins celebrate their 18th birthday in Orlando

On Friday (10/12), Gugu Liberato’s twins, Marina and Sofia, celebrated their 18th birthday at their mother Rose Miriam’s mansion in Orlando. What is surprising is that, apparently, the girls’ brother did not attend.

With a Christmas theme, Marina and Sofia invited friends and lovers to the party, in addition to having the presence of their mother. Another special guest was Zilu Camargo.

João Augusto did not appear in the photos that the LeoDias column had access to. Recently, the family has publicly exchanged barbs over the sharing of property left behind by the presenter, who died in November 2019 after a domestic accident.

