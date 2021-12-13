No brother? Gugu twins celebrate their 18th birthday in Orlando

On Friday (10/12), Gugu Liberato’s twins, Marina and Sofia, celebrated their 18th birthday at their mother Rose Miriam’s mansion in Orlando. What is surprising is that, apparently, the girls’ brother did not attend.

Marina and Sofia celebrated the arrival of 18 years old last Friday (12/10)

The party took place at the home of the girls’ mother, Rose Miriam, in Orlando. Zilu Godoi was one of the guests

In the photos that the LeoDias column had access to, João Augusto, brother of the twins, does not appear in the commemoration

Family had public disagreements in recent times, due to the sharing of goods left by the presenterPlay/ Instagram

With a Christmas theme, Marina and Sofia invited friends and lovers to the party, in addition to having the presence of their mother. Another special guest was Zilu Camargo.

João Augusto did not appear in the photos that the LeoDias column had access to. Recently, the family has publicly exchanged barbs over the sharing of property left behind by the presenter, who died in November 2019 after a domestic accident.

