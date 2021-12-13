No money to buy top cell phone? Company rents iPhone for R$189

“People change cell phones on average every two years, and a high-end device can last up to a decade. To get an idea, at the company, we offer the iPhone 8 for rent and it works perfectly. We have a very strong notion that, more than passing an old device to a relative when it no longer works, it is possible to transform the lives of other people with cell phones that still work and would be replaced by newer devices.”

In short, the iPhone rental process is all digital. Therefore, the customer accesses the Leapfone website, and choose the device you want, and depending on how long you want to keep it, plans range from 12 to 30 months. If the customer wants to cancel the plan before one year, it is possible to do so. However, you must pay a fee of 20% of the remaining tuition to complete 12 months.

On the other hand, if the customer meets the minimum deadline, he can choose whether he wants to have a discount for other monthly fees, or whether he wants to buy the device. The monthly average price is R$200 for the rent. You can even find, in addition to iPhones, cell phones from Xiaomi and Samsung. Renting a refurbished iPhone 11 costs around R$189, while a Xioami model costs R$89.90.

Currently, the company has 100 users, and a waiting list of 2,000 people. To free up more people, the company invests in the purchase of stock. With an eye on increasing demand, Leapfone wants to increase its user base by 10% from January to December 2022.