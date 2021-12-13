‘No news’ · TV News

Wanessa Camargo was one of the participants in the Show of the Famous this Sunday (12). In the attraction of Domingão with Huck, she honored the singer Amy Lee, from the American band Evanescence, and got the maximum score from the judges Claudia Raia, Preta Gil and Boninho. However, netizens accused the jury of “stealing” for the singer to get along.

“They spoke of the Maga’s voice [Margareth]… Now I want to see Wanessa. Because the voice was nothing new! But it seems that we already have a champion since the beginning”, criticized a netizen identified as Luis Rocha.

“Here, trying to understand how the three judges gave a score to Amy Lee from Wanessa Camargo. This presentation, compared to the others she’s done, was terrible”, said Edu.

“Wanessa has been doing it herself since the beginning. Her voice has no other performance. And neither is the characterization. It doesn’t change anything,” said Ticiane Medeiros. “Could it be more random?”, asked Olivia about Wanessa’s choice for the painting.

Wanessa Camargo at the Show of the Famous

After Wanessa’s performance, Claudia called her an “actress” and the singer took the opportunity to give her a stab: “Mecha”. In another moment, Boninho made a joke by giving a score of ten, and Zilu Godoi’s daughter considered taking a risk in rock music in her musical career.

The other presentations were by Vitor Kley, who played Phil Collins, and Margareth as Roberta Miranda. Of the three, the voice of Dandalunda’s interpreter was the least praised. The main criticism was due to its vocal timbre.

Check out Wanessa’s performance and reactions below:

Wanessa Camargo turning into Amy Lee on Luciano’s show, could it be more random? — 🌻Olivia_⁷🌻 (@Oliviene_) December 12, 2021

Wanessa Camargo has been doing it herself since the beginning. Her voice has no other performance. And neither is the characterization. It doesn’t change anything. #Famous Shows — Tissiane Medeiros (@TissiMedeiros) December 12, 2021

here trying to understand how the three judges gave a 10 to Amy Lee from Wanessa Camargo?¿???? this presentation compared to others she’s done was terrible pic.twitter.com/Lb63C0Zbvc — edu ✨ (@alltimeduda) December 12, 2021

wanessa camargo doesn’t have a friend to let her know, right…my god… — JIMO PROVEN QUALITY (@barboza2205) December 12, 2021