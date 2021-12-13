Novo Amor, Sublime Amor leads the box office, but disappoints

The new version of the musical Love sublime love, commanded by Steven Spielberg, debuted at the top of the North American box office, but at a value considered disappointing by film industry analysts: $10.5 million.

The amount is also considered dangerous, since the film cost more than $100 million to Disney, and he runs the risk of not paying himself, even though he was highly praised by the specialized critics.

Second place, in turn, went to animation Charm, also from Disney.

See below the ranking with the top 10 of the American box office: