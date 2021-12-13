Novo Amor, Sublime Amor leads the box office, but disappoints

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Novo Amor, Sublime Amor leads the box office, but disappoints 10 Views

The new version of the musical Love sublime love, commanded by Steven Spielberg, debuted at the top of the North American box office, but at a value considered disappointing by film industry analysts: $10.5 million.

The amount is also considered dangerous, since the film cost more than $100 million to Disney, and he runs the risk of not paying himself, even though he was highly praised by the specialized critics.

Second place, in turn, went to animation Charm, also from Disney.

See below the ranking with the top 10 of the American box office:

Box office

December 10th to 12th

1

1

Love, Sublime Love (2021)

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$10.5

two

two

Charm

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$9.4

3

3

Ghostbusters: Beyond

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$7.1

4

4

Gucci house

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$4.0

5

5

the Eternals

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$3.0

6

6

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$1.6

7

7

Clifford – The Red Dog Giant

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$1.2

8

8

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$1.2

9

9

Dune

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$0,857

10

10

Venom: Time of Carnage

Box office

December 10th to 12th

$0.85

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Former participants come back and find workers at the Farm

Those eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) returned to Itapecerica da Serra this Sunday afternoon. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved