Number of cities in emergency situation rises to 51 because of heavy rains in Bahia | Bahia

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Number of cities in emergency situation rises to 51 because of heavy rains in Bahia | Bahia 0 Views

The number of municipalities in emergency situation rose to 51 because of heavy rains in Bahia, this Monday (13). The information is from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec).

  • DAMAGE CAUSED BY RAIN: Bahia registers seven dead, 70 thousand affected and 3.7 thousand homeless
  • TEMPORAL: Find out what caused a phenomenon in the extreme south of Bahia

Seven people died from rain damage. In addition, 6,371 were left homeless and needed the support of city halls, and another 15,199 people were left homeless, which means that they also had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter from the municipality.

The number of injured reached 267 and 220,297 people were affected by the rain in some way. Among the cities that are in a critical situation are Jucuruçu, Itagimirim, Porto Seguro and Teixeira de Freitas. See full list of municipalities in emergency situation below.

  1. Alcobaça
  2. Amelia Rodrigues
  3. Anage
  4. large write-off
  5. Belmonte
  6. Boa Vista do Tupim
  7. Camacan
  8. cane trees
  9. caravels
  10. coconuts
  11. crossroads
  12. Eunapolis
  13. Guaratinga
  14. Iaçu
  15. Ibicoara
  16. Ibicu
  17. Ibirapuã
  18. islanders
  19. itabela
  20. Itapebi
  21. Itaberaba
  22. Itacaré
  23. Itagimirim
  24. Itamaraju
  25. Itambe
  26. Itanhem
  27. Itapetinga
  28. Itaquara
  29. Itarantim
  30. Jaguar
  31. Jiquiriçá
  32. Jucuruçu
  33. flagstone
  34. Macarani
  35. maragogipe
  36. Marcionílio Souza
  37. Mascot
  38. Medeiros Neto
  39. Mucuge
  40. mucuri
  41. Mutuipe
  42. New Viçosa
  43. safe harbor
  44. Meadow
  45. Ribeira do Pombal
  46. Ruy Barbosa
  47. Santa Cruz Cabrália
  48. Santanopolis
  49. Teixeira de Freitas
  50. teoland
  51. Path

Visits to affected cities

Governor Rui Costa (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) flew over the affected areas on Sunday (12). The visits took place at different points, the managers analyzed the situation and talked about what has been done to minimize the problems.

  • FAR SOUTH: Governor flies over flood-stricken cities
  • ‘WE COULD SEE DAMAGE’: Bolsonaro flies over storm-hit cities in Bahia

In all, the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) released R$5.8 million to the municipalities of Eunápolis, Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Maragogipe and Itaberaba.

The Federal Government also authorized the use of Army troops to rescue and relocate people displaced by floods and floods.

The governor of Bahia said that as of this Monday (13th), the government will start planning for the recovery of the affected cities.

“We are going to start recovering and rebuilding many homes that were lost. Let’s start this reconstruction in a better place, higher, out of reach of river waters. This Monday, we are going to have a big meeting with the secretariats and mayors to decide on new actions”, said Rui Costa.

In addition, Rui highlighted some interventions that have already started to be carried out in the affected municipalities, especially on the access roads. “In Jucuruçu we only need to recover one point now. It is evident that the recovery is provisional, just to allow the passage of vehicles, the definitive recovery will take place in the next few days, but we are already acting”, he guaranteed.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻

Listen to ‘I’ll Tell You’ 🎙

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Viral video waitress is fired after being forced to split a R$24,000 tip in the US; come read

An American waitress was fired after receiving a tip of $4,400 (about R$24,807.64) from a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved