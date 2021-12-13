Number of cities in emergency situation rises to 51 because of heavy rains in Bahia | Bahia

The number of municipalities in emergency situation rose to 51 because of heavy rains in Bahia, this Monday (13). The information is from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec).

Seven people died from rain damage. In addition, 6,371 were left homeless and needed the support of city halls, and another 15,199 people were left homeless, which means that they also had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter from the municipality.

The number of injured reached 267 and 220,297 people were affected by the rain in some way. Among the cities that are in a critical situation are Jucuruçu, Itagimirim, Porto Seguro and Teixeira de Freitas. See full list of municipalities in emergency situation below.

Alcobaça Amelia Rodrigues Anage large write-off Belmonte Boa Vista do Tupim Camacan cane trees caravels coconuts crossroads Eunapolis Guaratinga Iaçu Ibicoara Ibicu Ibirapuã islanders itabela Itapebi Itaberaba Itacaré Itagimirim Itamaraju Itambe Itanhem Itapetinga Itaquara Itarantim Jaguar Jiquiriçá Jucuruçu flagstone Macarani maragogipe Marcionílio Souza Mascot Medeiros Neto Mucuge mucuri Mutuipe New Viçosa safe harbor Meadow Ribeira do Pombal Ruy Barbosa Santa Cruz Cabrália Santanopolis Teixeira de Freitas teoland Path

Visits to affected cities

Governor Rui Costa (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) flew over the affected areas on Sunday (12). The visits took place at different points, the managers analyzed the situation and talked about what has been done to minimize the problems.

In all, the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) released R$5.8 million to the municipalities of Eunápolis, Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Maragogipe and Itaberaba.

The Federal Government also authorized the use of Army troops to rescue and relocate people displaced by floods and floods.

The governor of Bahia said that as of this Monday (13th), the government will start planning for the recovery of the affected cities.

“We are going to start recovering and rebuilding many homes that were lost. Let’s start this reconstruction in a better place, higher, out of reach of river waters. This Monday, we are going to have a big meeting with the secretariats and mayors to decide on new actions”, said Rui Costa.

In addition, Rui highlighted some interventions that have already started to be carried out in the affected municipalities, especially on the access roads. “In Jucuruçu we only need to recover one point now. It is evident that the recovery is provisional, just to allow the passage of vehicles, the definitive recovery will take place in the next few days, but we are already acting”, he guaranteed.

