Nutritionist warns about the signs of diabetes and advises on food tips – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/12/2021 08:37.

Diabetes is a very silent disease and many people have or are about to develop the problem.

Photo: Pixabay

Gabriel Gonçalves

Considered as a silent disease, diabetes affects many people, who are even unaware of having the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, several studies show a direct relationship between altered glucose levels and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

In an interview with Programa Acorda Cidade, nutritionist Paula Sabrina Sampaio highlighted that signs such as increased thirst and hunger can be characteristic of pre-diabetes or even a disease that already exists in the human body.

Photo: Wake Up City

“Diabetes is a very silent disease and many people have or are about to develop the problem and when that happens, they don’t know exactly if it’s diabetes itself. But some characteristic signs of the disease are quite visible, such as increased hunger, what did not happen before, a lot of thirst, even though this person is consuming water, this thirst continues and starts to have a higher frequency of going to the bathroom to urinate. But in addition to these, we can also observe the issue of overweight, obesity of that person, a frequent unwillingness to perform activities on a daily basis, there is a lack of energy, and from that moment on, the ideal is that this person, soon see a doctor, carry out routine tests to investigate the situation,” he explained .

According to nutritionist Paula Sabrina, diabetes is currently no longer considered a hereditary disease, as the main cause is lifestyle habits…

“Both in the literature and in scientific articles, we talk a lot about the genetic issue, but nowadays, this is more linked to the issues of lifestyle that can cause diabetes, and if you analyze the main pillar for this, it is the issue of overweight, obesity, along with poor diet. So that people have an idea, in the last two years, that parallel to this, we had the Covid-19 pandemic, we had an increase in the world population of 16% of the number of cases of diabetes. Along with this, the number of obesity has also increased, but it is obvious that family history may be a factor to be considered, but it is no longer the only causal factor,” he said.

For the nutritionist, one of the diabetes prevention tips is to maintain a healthy diet and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

“The person must take care of their diet, but as a general life habit, eat well and not be a sedentary person. Try to modulate your stress, try to sleep well, because these are important pillars. Today, a person who does not sleep well, she doesn’t do physical activity, she’s very stressed, these are routine factors that can lead to pre-diabetes,” she highlighted.

What foods are recommended to prevent diabetes?

According to nutritionist Paula Sabrina, the ideal is that people can prioritize healthy foods at home, and avoid the facilities that are found in the shopping center.

“All the patients who pass me by, I say that good food is the one that is as natural as possible, the food you prepare at home, but despite living in a busy day, we often want a person faster, ready. The ideal, really, is to assemble our food at home, because people have stopped eating the traditional rice and beans and simply prefer something called live pasta, which is rich in carbohydrates, great villain. This patient who are already diabetic needs to be quantified and qualified on this diet and for that, the nutrition professional is there. I always tell patients, when you start peeling more and unpacking mesos, you can prevent many diseases, because the person is not worried in checking what is there on the label, checking if it is light, because the information is not always 100%. That fatty meat from the barbecue can also be a big risk factor, as this increases the inflammatory potential yo, that’s why the ideal is to eat lean meat, not only red meat, but chicken as well, fish, oats, which is a fiber rich in substances that help control blood glucose, linseed, olive oil, purple grapes and each person has an individuality, which is why the food recommendation needs to be different for each person”, he concluded.