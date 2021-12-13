old dream never left the club’s agenda and could cost up to R$ 40 million; see behind the scenes

Eduard Atuesta should be announced in the coming days as Palmeiras’ newest reinforcement for 2022

THE palm trees has everything set to announce Eduard Atuesta as his newest reinforcement for the 2022 season. According to findings of the ESPN.com.br with sources linked to the athlete, the São Paulo club and Los Angeles FC, the The Colombian midfielder’s visit to Verdão is considered ‘certain’, and the athlete should be announced in the coming days.

The report found that the initial negotiation will be of US$ 4 million, about R$ 22.4 million. However, between bonuses for goals achieved and numbers of matches accomplished, the value can reach a total of US$ 7 million, something around R$ 39.5 million.

The 24-year-old midfielder arrives to occupy a position as one of the reinforcements requested by coach Abel Ferreira for next season. With Felipe Melo going to Fluminense and the probable goodbye of Danilo Barbosa, who should return to Nice in the coming weeks, Atuesta arrives as a replacement.

A target of Palmeiras since the beginning of this year, Atuesta never left the São Paulo club’s agenda. One of the main names of Los Angeles FC, the Colombian had been monitored by the São Paulo club and appointed as a ‘priority’ for the year 2022, gaining even more importance with the dispute of Club World Cup, which will take place in February, in the UAE.

THE ESPN.com.br learned earlier in the season that Palmeiras had made an offer to Los Angeles for Atuesta. However, even with the accounts shaken due to the closed gates of Allianz Parque and the other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Verdão was unable to remain in the negotiation.

Atuesta will arrive to supply the first of four requests made by Abel Ferreira. For 2022, the coach still wants another right-back, a left-handed defender and a center forward for the position. One of the names surveyed was Agustín Álvarez, from Peñarol, who, as anticipated by ESPN.com.br, is the target of European teams and has a fine of US$ 20 million, R$ 112 million.