Ômicron appears to reduce vaccine effectiveness and reaches 63 countries, says WHO

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Ômicron appears to reduce vaccine effectiveness and reaches 63 countries, says WHO 12 Views

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has spread more easily in countries with a high incidence of the Delta strain, such as the United Kingdom, as it indicates greater transmission capacity of Ômicron, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a technical statement this Sunday ( 12).

The multilateral organization also stated that preliminary data suggest that the new strain reduces the effectiveness of currently available vaccines.

According to WHO, data regarding vaccination is still limited and has not been reviewed by other groups of scientists.

As for information about the spread of Ômicron, it is still “uncertain” whether the increase in cases of the variant is due to low vaccine coverage, “increased intrinsic transmissibility”, or both. Even so, the organization predicts that the cases of the new strain must surpass those of the delta in places with community transmission of the virus.

The severity of the conditions of patients who contracted Ômicron is still “not clear”, according to the WHO. “Although preliminary findings from South Africa suggest that it may be less severe than delta, and all cases reported in the European Union to date have been mild or asymptomatic, it remains unclear to what extent Ômicron may be inherently less virulent ”, says the organ.

As of 9 December, the new variant has been detected in at least 63 countries across all six geographic subdivisions of WHO.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vaccination passport: understand proof of charge for travelers arriving in Brazil – Health

SAO PAUL – The Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved