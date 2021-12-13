Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines and spreads faster

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported, in a statement released this Sunday (12/12), that the Ômicron variant spreads faster than Delta. In addition, preliminary studies indicate that the new coronavirus mutation partially bypasses the protection provided by the vaccines already available.

According to the WHO document, the variant is already present in 63 countries and, in South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low. However, even in countries where the incidence of Delta is high and the number of people vaccinated as well, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.

According to WHO, Ômicron “must surpass Delta in places where there is community transmission” of the disease.

According to the international health promotion agency, it is not yet possible to say whether Ômicron’s rapid growth rate is related to immune evasion, increased transmissibility, or both.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

Vaccines and Reinfections

The organization says that preliminary evidence indicates a reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines to protect against Ômicron infection and transmission. There is also initial information that reinfections have increased in South Africa, which may be associated with evasion of the virus in relation to antibodies produced by previous infections.

The WHO also highlights the results of preliminary studies with blood samples from vaccinated or cured people that have shown lower neutralizing activity of antibodies against Ômicron.

The text also adds that the RT-PCR tests have good diagnostic results for Ômicron and should continue to be used for epidemiological surveillance, but that genetic sequencing needs to be maintained so that the spread of the variant is monitored.

treatment of severe cases

Regarding the possibilities of treatment for patients in critical or critical condition related to the variant, the agency continues to recommend the use of corticosteroids, interleukin 6 receptor blockers and prophylaxis with anticoagulation. However, it suggests that interventions with monoclonal antibodies be retested to have their effectiveness confirmed.