omicron points to ‘very high’ global risk, but data is limited

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, already detected in more than 60 countries, poses a “very high” global risk, with some evidence that it is outside vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity remain limited, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

To themicron it is surrounded by considerable uncertainties. First detected last month in South Africa and Hong Kong, it has mutations that could lead to increased transmissibility and more covid-19 cases, the WHO said in a technical brief issued on Sunday.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of omicron concern remains very high for a number of reasons,” it said, reiterating its initial assessment of the variant on Nov. 29.

“And secondly, preliminary evidence suggests a potential humoral immune flight against infections and high rates of transmission, which could lead to further outbreaks with serious consequences,” said WHO, referring to the potential ability of the virus to escape of the immunity provided by the antibodies.

WHO cited some preliminary evidence that the number of people being reinfected with the virus has increased in South Africa.

Although preliminary findings from South Africa suggest that the 4thmicron it may be less severe than the delta variant — currently dominant worldwide — and all reported cases in the Europa region have been mild or asymptomatic, it is not yet clear to what extent the ômicron it may be inherently less virulent, said the WHO.

“More data is needed to understand the severity profile,” the agency said. “Even if the severity is potentially less than for the Delta variant, hospitalizations are expected to increase as a result of increased transmission. More hospitalizations could place a burden on health systems and lead to more deaths.”

More information about the new variant is expected in the coming weeks, added WHO.