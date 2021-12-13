On the way to Corinthians? Gesture by Diego Costa, from Atlético, reverberates

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Diego Costa may have played his last game for Atlético this Sunday. Title in the Brazil Cup decision against Athletico Paranaense, at Mineirão, the forward left the field in the first half. After a tough entry by Thiago Heleno, he ended up injured and went straight to the locker room.

On leaving the pitch, Diego Costa waved goodbye to the fans present at Gigante da Pampulha. The gesture caught everyone’s attention and gained great repercussion on social media.

In the 12th minute of the first half, Diego Costa felt muscle discomfort and quickly asked for a substitution. In his place, Cuca opted for Eduardo Vargas. On, the Chilean gave an even greater movement to the offensive sector at Atlético.

Diego Costa has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2022. However, he left the future open after the victory over Red Bull Bragantino, valid for Brasileirão.

“There’s the Copa do Brasil, right, which is a very important game. Next year there are many things that could happen. I might stay, I might leave. So, the important thing is that this year was a year blessed by God, a year in which we conquered things. Next year, if I’m going to be here, do a pre-season and be able to do my best, perfect. If not, the club is just as great, it has great players and it will continue in this dynamic, in this same crescent”, he stated, in an interview to Rádio 98 fm.

Since then, his name has been speculated at Palmeiras and, especially at Corinthians, who are desperately looking for a center forward for next season.

Since joining Galo, Diego Costa has played 19 matches, scored five goals and was responsible for an assist.

