One of Keanu Reeves’s Biggest Failures Takes Continuity with Action Film Legend – Movie News

In 47 Ronins, Reeves faced one of the biggest failures of his acclaimed career. With continuation confirmed, Ron Yuan will have the arduous mission to lead the production to success.

One of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Keanu Reeves delights film sets wherever he goes. With big action movies under his belt such as Maximum Speed, The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves is close to winning two more feature films for his career: The Matrix: Resurrections, which opens on December 22 this year, and John Wick 4, on May 27, 2022.

However, the actor’s career is not only successful. In 2013, the star acted in the feature 47 Ronins, considered one of the biggest disasters of his career. With 16% approval in the Rotten Tomatoes — a reference site in cinema — and destroyed by the specialized critics — check out what the I love cinema thought of the film — the feature was also a box office failure, setting up a film that Keanu must want to forget.

To give you an idea, at the time, the production came to be called “Japanese film for gringo ver”, receiving great disapproval for the superficial way in which it treats the country’s history, deforming Japanese culture to the point of seeming to be a mere caricature .

That said, the novelty is up to actor Mark Dacascos, who is already acting in the sequel to 47 Ronins and will replace Reeves, who does not return to production. According to the website Collider, the feature is being shot in Budapest, where much of the original was also filmed. Despite taking place in the same universe, we won’t see a classic successor, as a lot will change from the first movie.

For starters, a 300-year time jump shifts the plot, bringing it closer to the present. If in 47 Ronins Keanu Reeves made his way through medieval Japan as a classic warrior, all the action now takes place in the modern world, where samurai clans exist in secret.

As said, the sequel loses the original protagonist of the story, but gains other known actors in its place. Names like Anna Akana and Mark Dacascos are already confirmed. While the actress’ last work was The Legacy of Jupiter, a series on Netflix, Dacascos is known as a legend of action movies, even acting in John Wick 3 — available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog — beside Keanu. Recently, the actor was on the Netflix series Wu Assassins

47 RONINS WAS ALSO A TICKETING FAILURE





In addition to failing artistically, 47 Ronins also suffered a major financial loss, a fact that always troubles studios. With a speculated budget between US$175 and 225 million, the global revenue was around US$151 million, configuring a big pocketbook for the involved executives.

In order not to repeat the mistake, the producers called on filmmaker Ron Yuan to give direction to the new plot. In addition to being a director, Yuan is also an actor and has worked on dozens of oriental action films. In Hollywood, his best-known works were with the character Park, in The Fast and the Furious 4 and Feng, in the fourth season of the series Prison Break.

It is worth remembering that Yuan has around 150 titles in his filmography, if all his works in the cinematographic world are counted. In addition to features and series, the actor also participated in several short films and some music videos.

Will this time work?

