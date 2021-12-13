Open Banking Achieves 1 Million Data Sharing Permits, Says BC | open banking

In its first 4 months of sharing financial information from bank customers, open banking has registered “around 1 million consents for data sharing”, according to the Central Bank (BC).

Launched at the beginning of the year, the financial data sharing system supervised by the Central Bank began to reach the population in August.

This Wednesday (15), the fourth and final phase of open banking implementation takes effect, in which financial institutions will be able to share data on products related to investments, dollars, insurance and pensions.

According to BC, as the number of authorizations for authorized data sharing may include more than 1 consent from the same customer, it is still not possible to say that 1 million Brazilians have already joined open banking.

But despite the adhesion of few Brazilians so far, the Central Bank claims that the numbers “are within expectations and exceed the amount seen” in other countries in the same period of open banking implementation.

“With the beginning of the payment initiation service sharing phase and the emergence of new services and business models on the tracks of open banking, we believe these numbers will continue to evolve in a sustained manner,” he told the g1, in a note, the Central Bank.

Open banking was launched with the promise of stimulating competitiveness and benefiting consumers by offering new financial products and services. But any and all data sharing can only be done with the express authorization of the customer, who decides what data is shared, with whom and for how long.

Adhesion and first results

Currently, there are more than 700 institutions authorized by the Central Bank to participate in the functioning system. On a single integrated and secure platform, different financial institutions can share customer data and also connect to offer services such as payment transaction initiation.

According to BC, Approximately 51 million connections have already been made between financial institutions or with companies that develop solutions and business models since the beginning of open banking.

The number of API calls (Application Programming Interfaces, in Portuguese: Application Programming Interface) has been growing month by month, jumping from 5.4 million in October to 12.7 million in November.

Despite the adhesion of few Brazilians so far, authorities say that open banking should be seen as a “medium to long-term project” and that the potential gains for the consumer will be realized with the “natural evolution of the ecosystem” and offer of new services and customized products.

“There are already incipient initiatives for aggregating and comparing open data… In addition, we have seen improvements in credit analysis and customer onboarding processes, as well as financial advisory solutions, processes that institutions are still improving . We also already have authorized payment initiators and others with a claim under analysis by the regulator,” says BC.

Services that will be included in the 4th phase

In this 4th phase, the sharing of data on products such as investment, foreign exchange, insurance and private pension between institutions will begin.

As of 12/15/2021: institutions will be able to share information about products and services offered, but they will not be able to involve customer data.



institutions will be able to share information about products and services offered, but they will not be able to As of 05/31/2022: User’s personal financial data involving exchange, investments, insurance and open supplementary pension can be part of open banking, but only if the user authorizes.

In the 1st stage, institutions began to exchange customer registration information and personal data. Then, it was time to exchange information related to movement accounts and information on credit operations and credit cards.

The third phase, under implementation since October 29, now allows the customer to initiate bill payments and bank transfers outside of internet banking or the bank’s application, through an intermediary application and transfer via PIX.