Palmeiras advances in negotiation for Atuesta and is close to announce the Colombian midfielder | palm trees

In addition to defender Valber Huerta, Palmeiras has another advanced negotiation, by midfielder Eduard Atuesta. Verdão took important steps in negotiations this Sunday and is already in the process of discussing a contract with Los Angeles FC, the player’s team in the United States.

At 24 years of age, Atuesta will have 70% of its economic rights acquired by Verdão for around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million). He will sign a five-year contract.

Eduard Atuesta, Los Angeles FC

The board had already tried to make a deal with the Colombian at the beginning of the 2021 season. The midfielder was one of the names approved by Abel Ferreira’s technical committee, but there was no agreement on that occasion.

After the first attempt, Atuesta agreed to renew his contract with Los Angeles FC, from the United States, until the end of 2022. Revealed by Independiente Medellin, the Colombian has been active in North American football since 2018.

The club kept the athlete on the radar and returned to the charge in this window, now with a happy ending. The player defended his country’s national team in the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, held in August of last year.