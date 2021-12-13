Palmeiras agrees to hire Inter goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba to be Weverton’s reserve

Palmeiras signed the 34-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, who is leaving Internacional

THE palm trees got the goalkeeper contracting right Marcelo Lomba, 34 years old, of the International.

He arrives in Verdão to supply the output of jailson, which will not have the contract renewed, and will be one of the reserves of Weverton, beside Vinícius Silvestre.

The idea is to announce it and present it next Wednesday, when Leila Pereira takes office in Verdão as the new president.

At the moment, the Palestinian board is just waiting for the official end of Marcelo’s relationship with Inter to close the contract once and for all.

Alviverde understands that Weverton will be missing the team several times in 2022 because of FIFA Dates (in addition to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, there will also be several friendlies on the calendar).

Marcelo Lomba during Internacional training, in June 2020 Ricardo Duarte/SC International

With that, the board and the technical committee welcomed the arrival of an experienced reserve to make up for the absence of the 21 shirt.

In addition to the good technical evaluation, Lomba still arrives for free, as he is in the final stretch of his contract with Colorado and will not stay in Rio Grande do Sul.

During his career, the 34-year-old athlete also defended Flamengo, Bahia and Ponte Preta.

In the current season, the carioca had 29 matches for the Beira-Rio team, but lost his position to young Daniel in the final stretch of the season.