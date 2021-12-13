Palmeiras forwards the arrival of 3 reinforcements and must clean up the squad

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Palmeiras is busy in the soccer market in recent days. With the beginning of the mandate, the new president Leila Pereira has already started the talks and is close to closing the first package of reinforcements for Verdão for the next season.

This week, the club alviverde had troubled days and agreed to hire goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, who competed in the last seasons of the Brazilian Championship for Internacional. The player only needs to pass the medical exams.

In addition to Weverton’s reserve, Palmeiras sent in the arrival of two more players. The first is Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, of Los Angeles FC, MLS. Meanwhile, defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica-CHI, is also close to being announced as a reinforcement of Abel Ferreira’s club.

The goalkeeper Ivan, who is leaving Ponte Preta, is played by two clubs from Brasileirão. Palmeiras would be fighting Flamengo for the 24-year-old player. His current contract runs until 2023 with the Campinas club.

From the start, Palmeiras may be close to announcing that Luiz Adriano will no longer play for the club. At least that’s what the player himself claims. In a video that went viral on social networks, the striker pointed out that he will not play the World Cup for club alviverde.

Besides him, defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa should be another one to leave the club in the coming days. The player is on loan from Nice, of French football, but there was no agreement between the parties to increase the defender’s link with Palmeiras.

