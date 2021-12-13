Palmeiras hits with Marcelo Lomba and awaits goalkeeper for exams this week | palm trees

Palmeiras settled the last details for the hiring of goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, ex-International, and is awaiting the player for medical exams this week in São Paulo.

Verdão’s board considers the business to be very well underway. The contract must be for one year.

The business conditions make your hiring look favorably at the Football Academy. At 34 years of age, Lomba arranged his departure from Inter, with whom he had a relationship until the end of 2021.

Verdão was interested in the possibility of signing a contract with the player that is not very long, experienced enough to assume the goal when Weverton is with the Brazilian team, giving time so that the younger goalkeepers can be developed without pressure.

Vinicius Silvestre, third goalkeeper in Alviverde, is 27 years old and is going through a good phase, but he has played little until today: there are only 12 games for Verdão since he moved up in 2014, nine of them in 2021.

Palmeiras decided not to renew the contract of Jailson, 40-year-old goalkeeper who had been in Verdão since 2014. The departure of shirt 42 is part of the process of reformulating the squad, which also included the release of Felipe Melo at the end of year.