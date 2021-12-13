Paula Burlamaqui room about orgasm scene in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘I thought the scene was wonderful’

Actress Paula Burlamaqui drew attention after a scene in which her character, secretary Aline, reaches an orgasm without having sex in an episode of Globoplay’s ‘Secret Truths 2’.

In the aforementioned scene, the actress is played by DJ Mark, played by Kelner Macêdo. However, she refutes any kind of warmer contact due to the character’s relationship with her daughter, played out in the novel by Rhay Polster.

Upon leaving the club where she exchanged caresses with the DJ, Aline reaches multiple orgasms and even screams at the sensation.

“I thought the scene was wonderful. I think it’s fantastic how Walcyr travels through this female universe with so much respect and asks these questions”, says Paula, aged 54, to the Extra newspaper.

About the preparation for the scene, Paula revealed a certain tranquility to convey through the character the feeling of horny of the character.

“It was very peaceful. I had the wonderful support of our great director Gabriela Amaral, who is also very respectful and concerned about revealing the feminine universe in her works”.

Asked about the importance of showing women the duty of body awareness and the possible stages of pleasure, the actress emphasized that it is possible to achieve pleasure without the need for a man.

“I think a lot of women need and should know their own bodies and their pleasure zones, and maybe they don’t need men that much to feel pleasure (laughs),” said Paula.

