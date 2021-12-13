PEC that enables Brazil Aid creates billionaire hole

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório threatens to create a “skeleton” to be paid by the government from 2027 onwards, in hundreds of billions of reais. Some simulations on the impacts of the proposal indicate that the bill to be paid can vary from R$121.3 billion to R$687.5 billion, depending on the considered scenario.

Precatório are bonds that represent debts of the government to people and companies. When there is a final court decision, the precatório is issued, and the government is obliged to pay.

In the economic environment, the skeleton is the debt left by a government for the future without any clarity on the amounts involved. The obligation may not be paid now, but in the future it will put pressure on public accounts. For some economists, the PEC of Precatório will generate a skeleton.

Fundamental for the government, the proposal makes room for expenditures of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget, according to calculations by the National Treasury. The government plans to use part of the resources to pay R$ 400 per month to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) next year, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek reelection.

To achieve this goal, the PEC establishes, among other things, a ceiling for the payment of court orders in the coming years, until 2026.

In the case of 2022, the government would need to pay R$ 89.1 billion in court orders. This was the debt classified by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes as a “meteor”. The ministry claimed it did not have the resources to pay the bill now.

With the PEC, the government will settle only BRL 45.3 billion of the court orders next year. The remaining R$43.8 billion will enter the payment queue for the following years.

As this dynamic will be adopted until 2026, the trend, according to some economists, is that the federal government’s debt with court orders will snowball up until 2027 — when, according to the PEC, payments would return to being full.

the size of the skeleton

Figures on the impact of the PEC of court orders vary by source. The Senate’s Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) simulated two scenarios for debt evolution.

In the first of them, in which the balance growth takes place considering the variation of inflation and the Selic (the basic interest rate) in the coming years, the skeleton to be left for 2027 would be R$ 364.3 billion.

In the most pessimistic scenario, in which the flow of court orders would grow at an average of 35.3% per year, the skeleton in 2027 would be R$ 687.5 billion.

Economist Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI, says that one of the concerns is that the debt with court orders could sensitize Brazil’s indebtedness indicators.

In other words, the total Brazilian debt will grow even more — something bad in the evaluation of investors and the financial market.

The fact is that, from an economic point of view, and not just an accounting one, this liability will exist. [Os precatórios] they are demands that the court ordered to meet and were not met. they keep accumulating

Felipe Salto, Executive Director of IFI

Minor impact

In a recently published note, the Chamber of Deputies’ Budget and Financial Supervision Consultancy also simulated the impacts of the PEC dos Precatório, already considering the changes made by the Senate to the proposal.

According to the consultants’ calculations, the PEC would leave a remainder to be paid of R$ 121.3 billion from 2027 onwards — an amount much lower than that calculated by the IFI.

To reach this number, the consultancy used assumptions different from those used by the IFI. In addition, he considered that one of the mechanisms provided for in the PEC – which allows people with court orders in line to receive the amounts immediately, as long as they waive 40% of the amounts – will be used by 20% of creditors.

Despite the skeleton being smaller in the accounts of the Chamber’s consultancy, the value of BRL 121.3 billion for 2027 is still higher than the BRL 89.1 billion for 2022 that provoked Guedes’ reaction.

Consulted by UOL, the National Treasury informed that it does not have its own calculation on what would be the accumulated value of unpaid court orders after 2026.

Solution in 2027

Economist Marcos Mendes, an associate researcher at Insper/SP and considered to be one of the fathers of the spending ceiling, which limits government expenditures, says that the differences in the calculations are due to the difficulty in defining the parameters involved.

“It is necessary to arbitrate what will be the Selic and the flow of new court orders. It is also necessary to estimate how many creditors will accept the 40% discount to receive court orders,” he quoted.

Still, Mendes called the Chamber’s study “conservative.” “R$ 121 billion is enough. [A conta a pagar após 2026] it’s from there to the top,” he said.

Mendes also says that the PEC dos Precatório was not necessary. According to him, it was enough for the government to issue debt to pay these obligations.

The main objective of the PEC was to create a mechanism to allow the political class to spend more. This was the intention. When it arrives in 2027, either the government will do as states and municipalities, which extend the deadline for payment of court orders, or it will increase the public debt, to pay this balance

Marcos Mendes, economist

Citing the “mechanism to spend more”, Mendes refers to the fear that the R$ 106.1 billion of fiscal space opened up by the PEC dos Precatórios will be used not only to finance Auxílio Brasil, but also to pay for the parliamentary amendments that are part of the “secret budget”. These amendments are used by the government to maintain its support base.

problem for the future

Part of the PEC dos Precatórios was enacted last Thursday (8) by the Senate, to enable the payment of R$ 400 of Brazil Aid in 2022.

Some parts of the proposal, however, need to be voted on again in the Chamber of Deputies, as they were incorporated or changed by the senators.

Among the sections, there is the one that establishes the deadline until 2026 for the dynamics of postponement in the payment of court orders.

If confirmed in the Chamber, this rule will allow President Jair Bolsonaro, if re-elected, not to worry about paying court orders until the end of his second term, in 2026.

Thus, it would be for the next president, whose term begins in 2027, the need to pay the skeleton of precatório that will be formed in the next few years.