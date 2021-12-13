Petrobras successfully drills the deepest exploratory oil well in Brazil’s history; record depth of 7,700 meters equals 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa

Deepest oil exploration well in history

Monai exploratory well, in the Espírito Santo Basin pre-salt, reaches a depth of 7,700 meters and breaks several operating records

The Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, informed in a relevant fact to the market, last Friday (10/12), that it has completed the drilling of the pioneer oil exploratory well in the ES-M-669 block, in the pre-salt of the Basin. Holy Spirit. Drilled 145 km off the coast, in a location known as Monai, a mythological figure of the Guarani culture, the project broke several records, including the deepest well ever drilled in Brazil, with around 7,700 meters; and the largest layer of salt ever drilled in the country, measuring approximately 4,850 m.

“The intensive use of technology and the efficient performance of the teams involved also allowed us to reduce the well drilling time by approximately 50%, compared to the historical average for projects of this nature and complexity, which also represents a significant cost reduction . The exploration of this new frontier in the Espírito Santo Basin pre-salt reaffirms Petrobras’ focus on operating in ultra-deep waters through partnerships with other companies”, highlighted the Production Development director, João Henrique Rittershaussen.

Unlike an oil-producing well, an exploratory well aims to obtain information about the characteristics of the drilled rocks, their geology, existing pressures and the presence of oil or gas reservoirs. The drilling of wildcat well Monai obtained all the geological information expected for the proper assessment of the area. The data obtained are being analyzed to define the future of the ES-M-669 block. It should be noted that geological information obtained in exploratory frontier areas, such as the Monai, also subsidize the improvement of studies and models for other areas and basins, incorporating important strategic knowledge for the company.

Well Monai drilled to a record depth of 7,700 meters, equivalent to 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Located on a new exploratory frontier, the drilling of the Monai well was characterized by a scenario with significant technical challenges and a high level of operational complexity. The well was drilled at a water depth (distance between the water surface and the seabed) of 2,366 meters. The total record depth of the well of 7,700 meters, for comparison, is equivalent to 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The previous depth record was for the well known as Parati, one of the precursors of the pre-salt discovery, drilled in 2005, in the Santos Basin, with 7,630 meters.

Another important record achieved by the Monai well was the thickest salt layer ever drilled, at 4,850 meters, equivalent to the height of almost six Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper. The usual thickness of the layer of salt in oil wells in the pre-salt of the Santos basin, the largest pre-salt oil pole on the planet, is around 2,000 to 2,200 meters.

Poço Monai had the largest coating weight ever descended in Brazilian waters, at 794 tons, the equivalent of five blue whales, the heaviest animal on the planet.

The Monai well also surpassed other drilling records in Brazil. This is the longest single-phase (segment) well in a vertical/directional well in the country, measuring approximately 3,400 meters. In addition, the well also set the record for the longest tie-back column, a type of steel pipe that connects a stretch of pipe at the bottom of the well to the “head” of the well, installed on the seabed. The tie-back column in the Monai well has a total length of 4,300 meters. Finally, the Monai well had the largest casing weight ever descended in Brazilian waters, at 794 tons, the equivalent of five blue whales, the heaviest animal on the planet. The casing is a steel column that covers the walls of the well to maintain its stability and integrity, preventing the rocks from falling into the well and also acting as an important protective barrier against fluid leakage to the external environment.

The great depths reached posed a series of challenges for Petrobras. In general, the deeper the bore, the more compact and denser the existing rocks. For comparison purposes, the drilling speed close to the seabed reaches about 100 meters per hour. On very deep horizons, such as in the final stages of Monai, drilling speed drops to less than 5 meters per hour. The pressure at great depths, such as those reached by the Monai well, also poses a major challenge for safe well drilling. At these deep geological horizons, the pressure reaches values ​​around 17,000 psi, the equivalent of approximately 1200 times the pressure existing in the Earth’s atmosphere at sea level or 500 times the air pressure in a passenger car tire.

Drilling at these severity levels has required constant technological evolution from Petrobras. State-of-the-art technologies were used in the project, such as drilling rigs with high technical specification, state-of-the-art drill bits, advanced drilling systems such as Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD), which consists of real-time pressure management in the well, by through the use of sensors, increasing efficiency and especially the safety of the operation. The project also had 24×7 onboard and remote operational surveillance systems, decisively contributing to operational efficiency and safety. In addition, both in the planning and execution of the wells, Petrobras has made intense use of lessons learned, new technologies, automation and digital solutions to ensure that operations are carried out with excellence and generating significant value for its projects.

A milestone in Brazil’s oil exploration industry, the Monai well drilling project reflects Petrobras’ focus on safety, efficiency, technology and value creation

Block ES-M-669 was acquired in 2013, in the 11th Round of Concessions of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Petrobras is the operator in the block with a 40% stake, while Equinor and Total, which complete the formation of the consortium, have 35% and 25% respectively. Since the acquisition of the block, significant resources have already been invested in seismic, in the drilling of the pioneer exploratory well and in other activities. These investments, which are still taking place in a phase of uncertainty about the feasibility of production, show the usual economic risk to which the entire oil industry is subjected. To this capital already used in exploration, there will be added other considerable expenses in the production and refining of oil, and in the transport and sale of oil products, so that fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, reach the final consumer.

A milestone in Brazil’s oil exploration industry, the Monai well drilling project reflects Petrobras’ focus on safety, efficiency, technology and value creation. By following these principles, the company will be increasingly stronger and able to contribute to the prosperity of society.