Pfizer vaccine is only 22.5% effective against Ômicron, study says

Scientists in South Africa said the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine is only 22.5% effective in protecting against the Ômicron variant. The information was obtained from a research that compared, in the laboratory, the blood of 12 patients immunized with the formula against the new strain.

According to the researchers, the level of neutralizing antibodies recorded against Ômicron was 41 times lower than those found against the original virus that emerged in China about two years ago. The study’s authors belong to the African Health Research Institute, the same group that announced that the new strain “partly” escapes vaccines earlier this week.

Head of the laboratory where the research was carried out, scientist Alex Sigal stated that the new variant “essentially compromises the vaccine’s ability to protect against infection.” However, he recalled that the two doses continue to offer sufficient protection so that those who are vaccinated do not develop serious cases of the disease.

Although the research is small – and therefore limited – and has not yet been peer-reviewed, the information comes close to data released by Pfizer itself, recognizing a drop in protection and encouraging the adoption of a third dose for the population after the emergence of the Ômicron variant.

The Health Safety Agency of the United Kingdom also verified a drop in protection against Ômicron for people immunized with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, but highlighted that, even so, the current formulas manage to avoid serious cases of infections caused by the new variant. (With information from Bloomberg)

