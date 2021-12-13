Planalto must edit ordinance on vaccine passport to meet STF requirement

The Government held this Sunday (12) a meeting with technicians from the Ministries of Health, Infrastructure, International Relations, AGU (General Advocacy of the Union), Ministry of Justice, Civil House and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The meeting lasted approximately four hours, and the agenda, according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, was to discuss the “adjustments of borders” after the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Luís Roberto Barroso to force the presentation of the vaccine passport for all people eligible to receive the immunizing agent.

According to the Civil House, a new ordinance should be published soon, replacing the last ordinance already published by the Government, which would take effect next Saturday. In the last week’s ordinance, the Government gave the option between either presenting proof of vaccination or doing a 5-day quarantine.

In his decision, Barroso says that the quarantine would be an ineffective measure due to the difficulty in monitoring by the authorities.

There is an expectation that the government will take the decision on how everything will be done tomorrow, Monday(13). After the meeting, one of the people who attended the meeting said that now each technician will take the proposal to the responsible minister so that they can make the final decision.