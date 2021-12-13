PlayStation acquires studio supporting Halo Infinite and Forza Motorsport 7 • Eurogamer.pt

PlayStation has revealed that it has acquired Valkyrie Entertainment, continuing its expansion and acquisition policy.

Based in Seattle, the studio already has big names in its record, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7, God of War, God of War Ragnarok, League of Legends, Valorant, among others.

This acquisition closes the doors to publishers of non-Sony titles, which now have to look for new business/work partners for their projects.

“Today we announce that @valkyrieent will join the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will make invaluable contributions to major PlayStation Studios franchises.”

Hermen Hulst, boss of PlayStation Studios, says “Valkyrie Entertainment is a highly adaptable and respected studio that has produced high quality work across a range of platforms from consoles to PC, and a variety of styles from action to games as a service. Valkyrie’s diverse capabilities will be welcomed by all PlayStation Studios teams as we continue to focus on delivering outstanding gaming experiences.”

Valkyrie Entertainment founder Joakim Wejdemar recalls that “since 2002, we’ve contributed to more than 100 titles, including major PlayStation franchises such as God of War, InFamous, and Twisted Metal. our relationship with some of the most talented teams in the world, expanding and contributing to the portfolio of fantastic games available to PlayStation fans.”

