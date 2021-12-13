PlayStation starts Christmas Campaign in physical stores • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the launch of the PlayStation Christmas Campaign in regular brick-and-mortar stores.

From today, December 13th, until December 26th, you can go to your shop of choice and look for different games for PlayStation 5 and PS4, which will be available at Christmas prices.

The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales are some of the games highlighted by Sony as examples of the best efforts of PlayStation Studios for PS4, while titles in the PlayStation Hits line also deserve mention due to the names you will find for less than 10 euros.

If you already own a PS5, PlayStation recommends Returnal, the title that recently won Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2021, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, where you’ll find the remaster of the first Spider-Man from Insomniac Games.

PS4 Highlights

The Last of Us Part II: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: €39.99 (Before €59.99) – 33% off

Ghost of Tsushima: €29.99 (Before €49.99) – 40% discount

Death Stranding: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off

Sackboy: A Great Adventure: €39.99 (Before €69.99) – 43% discount

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: €39.99 (Before €49.99) – 20% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% off

Return: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% off

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% off

God of War: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off

Horizon Zero Dawn: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off

Gran Turismo Sport: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% discount

Uncharted Collection: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off

Until Dawn: €9.99 (Before €19.99) – 50% off



