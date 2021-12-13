Praia do Futuro sea remains with brown patches; bath is not recommended

Brown spots remain on the Future beach, this Sunday, 12. The phenomenon is an accumulation of microalgae in sea water and is usually common at the end of the year. The stains can scare unsuspecting bathers who, upon observing the phenomenon, associate it with oil spills or any other type of pollution.

The butts, in fact, are the result of diatom accumulation, single-celled organisms that can reach 2 millimeters in size and live close to the sand, on the seabed Microalgae are dragged from the bottom to the surface due to the movement of water. In addition to Brazil, the phenomenon of microalgae accumulation occurs in other countries, such as Australia and South Africa.

The common feature between the beaches is the subtropical and temperate climate, which influences the amount of nutrients, heat and tidal movement.

The State Superintendency for the Environment (Semace) had already informed that, although diatom algae are not harmful to humans, their accumulation can give rise to other types of algae, which can be harmful. Because of this, Semace it advises against bathing in the spot of the stain.

In a research carried out by the UFC in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande (FURG), one of the most important factors for the occurrence of the phenomenon is a movement called swell, which brings the algae from the bottom to the surface, as only the nutrients they are not capable of influencing the position of organisms. This justifies the fact that stains only occur in specific places.

