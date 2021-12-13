https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/determined-momento-exato-do-impacto-do-asteroide-que-causou-extincao-dos-dinossauros-na-terra-20662241.html

Precise moment of the impact of the asteroid that caused the extinction of dinosaurs on Earth

An international team of scientists has published a study that confirms the season in which a large asteroid collided with the Yucatán Peninsula, causing… 13.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

“The time of year plays an important role in many biological functions such as reproduction, feeding strategies, host-parasite interactions, seasonal latency [..] Therefore, it is not surprising that the time of year when a hazard occurs on a global scale can play an important role in the severity of its impact on life,” explained Robert DePalma, lead author of the study published in Scientific Reports. noted that the weather station in which the asteroid crashed “has been a critical issue in the late Cretaceous extinction story” and that, to date, the answer to that question has not been clear. The large asteroid that created the crater from Chicxulub 66 million years ago also caused the disappearance of 75% of life on Earth. However, it was thanks to this recent study that it was possible to determine the exact season of the year in the Northern Hemisphere when the impact occurred: at the end of spring and early summer. To reach this conclusion, DePalma analyzed the Tanis archaeological site, North Dakota, considered a “unique” site that provided “a great deal of new information. The researchers analyzed the structure and unique pattern of the growth lines in the bones of fossilized fish at the site, and determined that they all died during the spring-summer growth phase. High-tech isotopic analyzes of the growth lines provided independent confirmation of this initial observation.

