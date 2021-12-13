PS5 will finally have official color covers

The PS5 will finally have official covers, or sideplates, from Sony. Now, it will be possible to replace the console’s traditional white covers with others in the colors of the DualSense controls released so far: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red and the newly announced Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

According to the company, “These new console cases are beautiful and easy to use.” Simply remove the traditional white and snap the new colored ones into place. Sony has revealed that there will be cards compatible with both the traditional version of the PS5, with Blu-ray player and the digital edition.

The covers in the colors Midnight Black and Cosmic Red arrive on the international market — including Portugal — in January 2022, with no release forecast in Brazil yet. The boards Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue will arrive in the first half of next year, also with no forecast for launch in Brazil. Sony will reveal more details about the products in other territories in the future.

In addition to the covers, Sony has unveiled controls for the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue colors. The peripherals arrive on the international market in January 2022 — more information about the launch in Brazil will be released later.

As soon as the PS5 was released, several stores around the world started to produce colorful and customized cases for the console. However, after a move by Sony, they were forced to stop marketing these products.

