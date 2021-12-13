PSG beat Monaco with two goals from Mbappé and extends the lead

With two goals from Mbappé, PSG beat Monaco 2-0 and increased the difference at the top of the French

THE Paris Saint-Germain found the path of victories in the French Championship by defeating the Monaco 2-0 this Sunday (12), at Parque dos Príncipes, for the 18th round.

After two consecutive draws to nice and Lens, the Parisian team again scored three points in the competition. Mbappé scored both goals in the match. One of them, after a pass from Messi.

Monaco had their first big chance of the match after just two minutes when Ben Yedder hit the post. However, who opened the scoring was the Parisian team, with Mbappé converting the penalty suffered by Di María, at 11. Behind the marker, the visiting team continued to create other good opportunities to score, but failed to be effective. At 43, Tchouaméni isolated a submission in the penalty area. Soon after, Messi played for Mbappé to beat placed to extend PSG’s advantage.

On the way back from half-time, the team led by Pochettino kept possession of the ball for most of the last 45 minutes. At 25, Messi had almost made the third. After Mbappé’s pass, the Argentine took it from the goalkeeper, but the ball still touched the crossbar before leaving.

In response, Golovin took a free-kick to Maripán, who headed in Donnarumma’s defense. In the final minutes, the visitors, again with Golovin, forced Donnarumma to work on two good plays. In addition, the Parisian team only controlled the game with ease to regain three points in the championship.

Championship status

With the result, PSG reaches 45 points and opens 13 points ahead of the new vice-leader, the Marseille Olympics, what won Strasbourg this Sunday. Monaco, on the other hand, dropped to 8th place, with 26.

The guy: Mbappé

The Frenchman scored the two goals of the Parisian team’s victory in the first stage. The first was a penalty kick, at 11 minutes. In charge, the shirt 7 dislocated the opposing goalkeeper and opened the score for PSG. In the second, he received a nice assist from Messi, who pulled the counterattack, and hit placed to extend the advantage.

Mbappé celebrates PSG goal against Monaco in French ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

It was bad: Sidibé

The right-back curled up and took down Di María inside the area at 10 minutes into the first half. After consulting the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty, which was eventually converted by Mbappé.

In the eyes of Neymar and… Lucas Lima!

Injured, Neymar was present at Parque dos Príncipes and watched the match with ‘parça’ Lucas Lima, from strength. Shirt 10 suffered a sprained ankle against the Saint-Etienne on November 28 and can be out of the lawns for up to eight months.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Sunday (19) for the French Cup. Monaco will face Red Star, at 9:45 (GMT), while PSG will face Feignies at 17:10 (GMT).

Datasheet

PSG 2 x 0 Monaco

GOALS: Mbappé (11′ and 44′ of the 1st)

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat (Kehrer); Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Messi, Mbappé (Icardi). Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

MONACO: Nubel; Sidibé, Disasi, Maripán, Caio Henrique; Fofana, Tchouaméni; Gleson Martins, Diop (Matazo), Golovin; Ben Yedder. Technician: Niko Kovač