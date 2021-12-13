PSG vs. Monaco via French: timetable, lineup and where to watch it live

–Continues after Advertisements–



Lionel Messi’s team, which starts to close the year, will receive Niko Kovac’s team looking to return to victory and continue moving away at the top of the table.

Continues after Advertising



This Sunday, December 12, 2021, another live football match takes place between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco for the French Championship, the game will take place this afternoon, from 4:45 pm (GMT).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Monaco playing away from home, with the arbitration made by the Benoit Bastien. The transmission will be carried out by the ESPN Brazil and ESPN 2, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

–Continues after Advertisements–



Both teams (Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco) already have their likely lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Paris Saint-Germain x Monaco, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

How PSG and Monaco get to duel for Ligue 1

After securing your pass to the Round of 16 of the Champions League, Lionel Messi and company to host principality team for Ligue 1 date 18 aiming to further extend the distance they have at the top of the table.

The team led by Mauricio Pochettino ended its participation in the group stage of the Champions League with a victory against Bruges and is waiting to know what will be his next rival that he will leave The a tie of Monday. In its turn, after the 1-1 draw with Lens, they will look to return to victory in the domestic contest they lead with 42 units., 11 more than Rennes, his main pursuer.

As for the doubts, the Argentine coach will have to decide if he will have Sergio Ramos, who has only played one game against Saint Etienne since his arrival and has not played again. Added to the fact that he was absent from practice on Friday. In its turn, the Portuguese team Nuno Mendes came out of the annoyance against the Belgians and would not be part of the game.

–Continues after Advertisements–



From the Monaco side, they come from a 1-1 draw on their visit to Sturm Graz, in Austria, for the last date of the group stage of the Europa League, in which ended up as zone B leaders. In the local tournament, they are seventh with 26 points and, for now, they are out of the cup classification.

PSG vs. Monaco: The Full Story

They got into conflict 102 times

PSG won 42 times

Monaco took 32 wins

There were 27 draws

The PSG calendar for the rest of 2021

Sunday 12/12 | PSG – Monaco, by Ligue 1

Sunday, December 19 | Entente Feignies – PSG, for the French Cup

Wednesday 12/22 | Lorient – ​​PSG, for Ligue 1

Continues after Advertising

Read too:

Datasheet – Paris Saint-Germain x Monaco

Game Paris Saint-Germain x Monaco Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 12/12/2021 at 4:45 pm Streaming ESPN Brazil and ESPN 2 Stadium princes’ park Place Paris-FRA Paris Saint-Germain lineup Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos or Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María, Keylor Navas, Juan Bernat, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi. Monaco lineup Guillermo Maripán, Benoit Badiashile, JeanLucas, Caio Henrique, Alexander Nübel, Axel Disasi, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kevin Volland, Myron Boadu and Ruben Aguilar. Modality French Championship Progress waiting to start

CenárioMT is always producing exclusive, quality and first-hand news, activate notifications in this category (Live Football) and receive our free content.