Pugliesi advertises in an area affected by floods in Bahia and deletes post after repercussion – Zoeira

After negative repercussions, the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi deleted paid publication in region affected by floods in southern Brazil Bahia. The blogger published a video boarding a helicopter leaving Barra Grande, in Maraú, for Salvador.

Maraú it is one of the cities that suffer from the effects of rain since last Tuesday (7).

The influencer made the publication publicizing an air taxi company, but the “publish” looked bad for the followers, who considered that the famous had no regard for the victims of the floods.

“Doesn’t this woman have a friend? An advisor? A guardian angel? It’s not possible,” criticized a netizen. “This woman should be banned from returning to Bahia. The entire pandemic in Ilhéus is already owed, and now that of the helicopter. Smile on your face while you’re in a helicopter in the middle of a flood in the area?!? Why are you still following this woman?”, added another.

“This is the luxury of this life”

Last Friday (10), the influencer also caused controversy by posting a video in Bahia. Pugliesi appeared in the stories with a towel over her head, worried that the rain would wet her hair.

“How we go out in Bahia when it’s raining and we’ve just washed our hair. This is the luxury of this life,” he said in a video.

Last Saturday, Gabriela shared stories showing the situation in southern Bahia.

Other controversies

In March of last year, guests who attended Marcella Minelli’s wedding, Gabriela Pugliesi’s sister, with Marcelo Bezerra, in Bahia, had the new coronavirus. Pugliesi herself caught the illness after the party.

The following month, Pugliesi and her then-husband threw a party amidst the social isolation. After the big negative repercussion, she even apologized and declared to be sorry. She even deactivated her Instagram account and would have had a loss of R$ 3 million with the breach of advertising contracts.