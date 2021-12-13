Pugliesi is ‘cancelled’ after advertising flying in flood-affected area

Influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, 36, was “cancelled” again after posting on her Instagram. In a video published in Stories, Pugliesi advertised a helicopter company flying over one of the regions most affected by the intense rains that occur in Bahia. Several internet users did not forgive the influencer’s stance, pointing out that making this advertisement in the current moment in the region is “futility”, “lack of notion” and “insensitivity”. Others questioned Pugliesi, saying that she “always manages to outdo herself”.

The video has been deleted and is no longer available on the influencer’s Instagram. Also this Saturday night, Pugliesi posted a video of another profile on the social network with the text “The extreme south of Bahia cries out for help”.

This Sunday afternoon (12), the company that made the flight, Henrimar Helicopters, posted a message on Instagram where it clarified the advertising.

“On the last 10th, we took the client Gabriela Pugliesi’s flight on the Barra Grande X Salvador (BA) stretch. A return flight, whose date had already been scheduled since the passenger’s outward flight, on the 1st of the last day.

Despite the rain, the flight was carried out within the operational safety conditions established for the helicopter. We emphasize that, like everyone who hires our services and above any partnership and advertising, the passenger is a client of our company and must be served as such.

With regard to the rains and disasters caused in the southern region of Bahia in recent days, we are sorry and we are at your disposal for air support missions, as is already being done”, appears in the note. The influencer had already advertised for the company in early December.

pandemic party

This isn’t the first time it’s been canceled on social media after controversy. In April 2020, Gabriela Pugliesi gathered friends for a celebration, and ended up sharing images of the party on social media. In one of the moments, he made a toast where he said “fuck life!”.

It is estimated that, with the post, she may have had a loss of R$ 3 million with the breach of advertising contracts when promoting the event amidst the new coronavirus pandemic. The estimate is the result of a survey carried out by the company BRUNCH, a full service agency that manages the career of digital influencers at the request of Forbes magazine.

The influencer lost more than five advertising contracts at the time, with brands such as Grupo Hope, Mais Pura, Desinchá, Liv Up and Fazer Futuro. Kopenhagen declared that it did not agree with Pugliesi’s position and informed that the contract with her was punctual and ended in March, with no intention of renewal.

Pugliesi confirmed that he contracted the new coronavirus in March 2020, after his sister’s wedding party in Bahia. Several guests showed symptoms after the event, including singer Preta Gil.

Tatá Werneck was one who criticized Pugliesi for the party that year. “I think that attitude, especially for the lot of people who follow you and are inspired by your healthy life, was unacceptable,” said the comedian.

Whindersson and Anita

Whindersson Nunes, 26, publicly thanked this Saturday (11) Anitta, 28, for her help in raising funds for victims of the strong storms that hit southern Bahia in recent days. According to him, other people he asked for help did not have the same disposition.

“Anitta, with two calls, helped more than a bunch of disgusting rich people who offer me a jet to pick me up for a party and when it’s time to ask for shit from a helicopter, they pretend they don’t understand the gravity of what we’re talking about,” he blurted out. “Anyway, thank you Anitta, heartily.”

On Friday (10), the singer had used social media to ask how she could be useful in the face of the situation. “Guys, I just saw a bid for Bahia. How can I help?”, he asked.

Whindersson, who was already looking for people who could help the affected families, quickly responded. “The rain took the roads, and in the city impossible to transit”, he explained. “I think the solution would be a helicopter to rescue stranded people and to take donations – there are people with only the clothes on their back. We’re sending two more. One more to serve indigenous villages would be too top.”

Besides him, other famous ones like the influencer Felipe Neto and the ex-BBBs Juliette, Gil do Vigor and Viih Tube have been talking to the followers about the subject. Some made donations and asked fans to do the same. More than 30 municipalities have already declared an emergency or calamity situation in the south of Bahia and also in the north of Minas Gerais due to heavy rains, which left entire cities flooded. According to specialists, the atypical storm occurred due to the combination of a humidity corridor that comes from the Amazon with the formation of a subtropical depression (wind gusts and clouds in a circular shape that rotate in a clockwise direction).