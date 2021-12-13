Pugliesi uses flood in Bahia to advertise and internet revolts

Gabriela Pugliesi something of criticism on the internet after using a flooded region of Bahia to profit from Instagram advertising (photo: Twitter/Reproduo) While other influencers have used their own financial resources or the influence they have on the networks to help the more than 70,000 residents of Bahia affected by this weekend’s intense rains, Gabriela Pugliesi saw an opportunity to profit in a moment of tension. Passing through the south of the state of Bahia, this Saturday (12/12), she published a video in which she was “rescued” by a helicopter company and sold the rental company’s services at a discount.

The influencer was on vacation in the city of Mara (BA), which also suffered from the rains. In the record, it shows the helicopter landing on a slightly flooded property, records the times when it walks through the mud until it reaches the aircraft.

“Returning from Barra Grande to Salvador with (name censored so as not to give publicity) and from there we took the SP flight! In addition to making the trip much shorter, more practical and more beautiful, it is the only approved company in Bahia and that does everything difference in safety, and the pilots have more than 3,000 hours of flight time! Besides, the service is incredible,” he wrote.

Then, the influencer even stated that followers interested in the services would earn 10% off when saying they saw the advertisement on her profile. Watch the video, which was deleted after the negative repercussion:

Before posting the advertisement, she commented, in Instagram stories, that she needed to leave the site and complained of “bad luck” when she revealed that the vehicle they were in got stuck in the mud that formed on the property they were passing to go to the helicopter .

“There’s nothing so bad that it can’t get worse. We got stuck. I got stuck too, this one doesn’t come out. That’s right, folks, life gets bogged down and up,” he said on video. When she boarded, she did a story with a smile as she filmed the window, which was the frame for several flood points.

Internet repudiates advertising: “Unbelievable and no empathy”





With this attitude, Pugliesi goes against other influencers such as comedian Whindersson and singer Anitta, who sent food and supplies to the state with their own resources.

This is one of the main reasons for the revolt of users of social media with advertising made by women. In just a few hours, she became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and featured the posts of famous news pages on Instagram. Comments claim that Pugliesi lacked empathy.

“The Pugliesi is unbelievable, she has no sensitivity, no empathy, nothing real there, she’s emotionally sterile…and she’s always proclaiming good vibes, wanting purification. In fact, the worst is in her and not in the outer energy,” he wrote a profile.

Pugliesi is unbelievable, she has no sensitivity, no empathy, nothing real there, she is emotionally sterile and is always proclaiming good vibes, wanting purification. In fact, the worst is in her and not in the external energy. — Leo%uD83C%uDF97 (@MaraPiovani) December 11, 2021

“Totally disconnected from feeling with the next one. I even went on her profile to see if it was really public. And what about her boyfriend’s comment saying their life was like a movie? Who are these people???”, criticized another user. He refers to a speech by Tlio Dek, the influencer’s companion, who stated that their lives are a script by directors Scorcese and Almodvar, creators of works with a mixture of drama, action and peculiar humor.

Other users recalled that this is not the first time that the influencer has had a reprehensible and even harmful attitude for the country. “I can’t stand to see Pugliesi canceled on Instagram anymore, I don’t know why I still have the engagement/money/relevance to this woman. It just makes shit,” he wrote.

Pugliesi is considered, on social media, as the ambassador of Covid, for being one of the first influencers to test positive in Brazil after her sister’s wedding, which recorded numerous other cases among the guests.

Seeing gabriela pugliesi’s controversy here on the helicopter and I really wanted to understand who follows her… what kind of person consumes this kind of good vibes content in the middle of 2021, who likes this ~false~ healthy routine, who sets the stage for these bloggers to stay famous for love — jaf (@xuuuli) December 12, 2021

The influencer also hosted a party at the height of the pandemic. A record of the event showed Pugliesi, amid the crowd, saying “Fuck life”. The repercussion of the woman’s behavior caused her to delete her Instagram account for three months.