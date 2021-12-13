Pugliesi uses floods in Bahia to advertise and the internet revolts

posted on 12/12/2021 18:58 / updated on 12/12/2021 19:01



Gabriela Pugliesi is something to be criticized on the internet after using a flooded region of Bahia to profit from Instagram advertising – (credit: Twitter/Reprodução)

While other influencers have used their own financial resources or the influence they have on the networks to help the more than 70,000 residents of Bahia affected by the intense rains this weekend, Gabriela Pugliesi saw an opportunity to profit at the moment of tension. Passing through the south of the state of Bahia, this Saturday (12/12), she published a video in which she was “rescued” by a helicopter company and sold the rental company’s services at a discount.

The influencer was on vacation in the city of Maraú (BA), which also suffered from the rains. In the record, it shows the helicopter landing on a slightly flooded property, records the times when it walks through the mud until it reaches the aircraft.

“Returning from Barra Grande to Salvador with (name censored so as not to advertise) and from there we took the SP flight! In addition to making the trip much shorter, more practical and prettier, it is the only approved company in Bahia and this makes all the difference in terms of safety, and the pilots have more than 3,000 hours of flight! Besides the service, which is incredible”, he wrote.

Pugliesi said that with the company the path, which was flooded, could be “more practical and beautiful”

Then, the influencer even stated that followers interested in the services would earn 10% off when saying they saw the advertisement on her profile. See the video, which was deleted after the negative repercussion:

Before posting the advertisement, she commented, in Instagram stories, that she needed to leave the place and complained of “bad luck” when she revealed that the vehicle they were in got stuck in the mud that formed on the property they were passing to go to the helicopter .

“There’s nothing so bad it can’t get worse. We got stuck. I got in my foot too, this one doesn’t come out. That’s it, people, life is getting stuck and getting up”, he said in a video. When she boarded, she did a story with a smile as she filmed the window, which was the frame for several flooding spots.

Internet rejects advertising: “Unbelievable and without any empathy”

With this attitude, Pugliesi goes against the grain of other influencers such as the comedian Whindersson and the singer Anitta, who sent food and supplies to the state with their own resources.

This is one of the main reasons for the revolt of users of social networks with advertising made by women. In just a few hours, she became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and stamped the posts of famous news pages on Instagram. Comments claim that Pugliesi lacked empathy.

“Pugliesi is unbelievable, she has no sensitivity, no empathy, nothing there is real, she is emotionally sterile…and she is always proclaiming good vibes, wanting purification. In fact, the worst is in her and not in the external energy”, he wrote a profile.

“It’s totally disconnected from feeling with others. I even went to her profile to see if it was really public. And is! And her boyfriend’s comment saying their lives were like a movie? Who are these people???”, criticized another user. He refers to a speech by Túlio Dek, the influencer’s companion, who stated that their lives are a script by directors Scorcese and Almodóvar, creators of works with a mixture of drama, action and peculiar humor.

Other users recalled that this is not the first time that the influencer has an attitude that is reprehensible and even harmful to the country. “I can’t stand to see Pugliesi canceled on Instagram anymore, I don’t know why they still give this woman engagement/money/relevance. It just makes shit,” he wrote.

Pugliesi is considered, on social media, as the ambassador of Covid, for being one of the first influencers to test positive in Brazil after her sister’s wedding, which recorded numerous other cases among the guests.

The influencer also hosted a party at the height of the pandemic. A record of the event showed Pugliesi, amidst the crowd, saying “fuck life”. The repercussion of the woman’s behavior caused her to delete her Instagram account for three months.