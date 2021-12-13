Putin laments Soviet collapse as death of “historic Russia”

By Andrew Osborn and Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Sunday lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the death of what he called “historic Russia,” and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to work as a taxi driver at night.

Putin’s comments on state TV are likely to fuel further speculation about his foreign policy intentions from his critics, who accuse him of planning to recreate the Soviet Union and contemplating an attack on Ukraine, a view that the Kremlin has minimized as a fear-monger.

"It was the disintegration of historic Russia under the name of the Soviet Union," Putin said of the 1991 breakup, in comments aired on state TV Sunday in a documentary called "Russia. New History," the Russian state news agency reported.

Putin, who worked for the KGB during the Soviet era, once called the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century, but his new comments show he saw the event especially as a setback for Russian power.

Ukraine was one of 15 Soviet republics, and Putin used a 5,000-word article posted on the Kremlin website this year to underscore why he believes Russia’s neighbor and its people are an integral part of Russian history and culture. This view was rejected by Kiev as a simplified version of history with a political bias.

The West accuses Russia of mustering tens of thousands of soldiers near Ukraine in preparation for a possible attack that could take place in January, and the Group of Seven Richest Democracies in the world warned Moscow on Sunday of the severe consequences and huge costs of an attack on Ukraine.