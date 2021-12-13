Putin says he worked as a taxi driver to survive after the end of the Soviet Union

Putin prepares to drive a Lada car in the city of Khabarovsk

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Like many of his generation, Russian president had to play a role to supplement income

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of his grief at the end of the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1991, revealing that he had to work as a taxi driver to supplement his income.

The economic problems unleashed by the collapse forced many Russians to look for new ways to make money.

Putin described the event as the “collapse of historic Russia”.

The Russian president’s statements could fuel speculation about his intentions towards Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

