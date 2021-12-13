Rafael Vitti shows his baby with Tatá Werneck at sea for the 1st time

Actor Rafael Vitti enchanted when comedian Tatá Werneck and little Clara Maria appeared at sea

The actor Rafael Vitti appeared with his family in a fun time. He showed a beautiful photo of him surfing along with his wife, the comedian Tata Werneck, and the couple’s daughter, little Clara Maria, who is currently two years old.

When showing the photo, the actor explained that the image was taken the first time little Clara Maria went to sea. He said: “Family remembrance, Clara’s first sea.” In front of the photo, Tatá Werneck made a point of commenting with his usual good humor. She said, “Love clean your camera?”

the mother of Rafael Vitti, Valéria Alencar Vitti, commented on the record saying: “Clarinha, first time at sea”. Many famous people also praised the family of Rafael and Tatá Werneck. Actor Ruan Aguiar commented: “Beautiful family brother! You deserve too much”. And actor Patrick Sampaio even said: “This is very beautiful!”. Actor Marco Gonçalves also commented: “Beautiful!”. Actress Daphne Bozaski also commented: “I love this photo!”.

Netizens also rave about Rafael Vitti with little Clara Maria and Tatá Werneck. “What a beautiful family! God bless them always”, commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “Oh, what love! I miss seeing Clara Maria”.

A netizen also stated: “Guys, Clara surfer! How sweet!”. And an internet user commented: “How beautiful Clarinha is venturing into the sea!”. A netizen also observed: “Oh how beautiful Clarinha is holding her daddy’s hand while she was on the surfboard!”.

Another internet user also joked when commenting: “Adopt me! This family is so beautiful!”. And another internet user said: “How beautiful you are!”. A netizen also commented: “How cute this family is and how cute Clarinha is, getting to know the sea!”.

