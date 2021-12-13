Rafinha confirms offers from other clubs, but indicates condition to remain in Grêmio: “It’s no problem”

With the confirmation of the third relegation to Serie B in its history, Grêmio wants to use the end of 2021 to start its process of reformulating the squad for the next season. Needing to make cash, due to the decrease in financial quotas, Immortal sent, this Sunday (12), the sale of Vanderson to Brentford, England, for 11 million euros (about R$69.5 million). With the loss of a right-back, attention turned to Rafinha.

That’s because the veteran has a contract with Tricolor until the end of this year, and a renewal may become possible with the departure of Vanderson, who is expected to leave the group in early January. In an interview with Rádio Grenal, Rafinha indicated that he would agree to reduce his salary to remain at Grêmio: “The financial issue is not a problem, so I could (reduce the salary). Anyone who knows me knows the situation in which I came here too”, said the right-back.

It is worth remembering that Immortal needs to reduce its high payroll for next year, and whoever does not accept this condition must leave the team. Rafinha has been speculated on at Fluminense, but guaranteed that he wants to help Tricolor dos Pampas in the Serie B dispute: “I don’t agree with anyone, offers yes, but I didn’t give the word to anyone. I have a contract and I will wait for the direction to define what it wants. I’m willing to help,” concluded the 36-year-old right-back.

For Grêmio, Rafinha played 30 games in the Brazilian Championship, 27 as a starter, and ended up as the biggest waiter in the squad with seven assists. In addition, the right-back helped the team to leave the field without conceding goals in five occasions, accumulating an average of 1.7 disarms per game. The future of the ‘medallion’ must be decided in the coming days. Behind the scenes, Immortal continues to organize itself for the 2022 season.