Räikkönen celebrates memories but says he is “looking forward to a normal life”

Kimi Räikkönen abandoned the last race of his career (Photo: Playback/F1 TV)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

Kimi Räikkönen ended his F1 career with a retirement at the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday (12). Despite the unexpected setback, the Finn left satisfied with the appreciation he received from people and happy to have the “normal life” he yearned for.

2007 Formula 1 champion with Ferrari, Räikkönen ended his career at Yas Marina with a CV of 350 GPs, 19 seasons, 21 wins, 18 poles, 103 podiums and 46 fastest laps. The last race, however, ended with a retirement due to a technical problem.

Kimi Räikkönen said goodbye to F1 this Sunday (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Even without seeing the flag, Kimi left satisfied, as he doesn’t feel that the result of this last stage of 2021 leaves an impact on his career.

“It was good to see so many people showing appreciation today, even though the race didn’t go as we expected,” said Räikkönen. “We had a problem after the pit-stop, a technical problem that made us finish earlier today,” he continued.

“Races are like that, things fail, but today’s result doesn’t influence how I feel about my career,” he said. “I’m happy to go to a normal life, I’m looking forward to it. Of course, I will miss the great people I’ve met over the years. 20 years went by very quickly, I created a lot of great memories, some good, some bad, and that will stay with me forever”, he added.

The last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: TSN)

