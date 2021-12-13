Räikkönen loses brakes and retires from F1 with abandon in Abu Dhabi

Kimi Räikkönen abandoned the last race of his career (Photo: Playback/F1 TV)

Kimi Räikkönen’s long career ended this Sunday (12), halfway through the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP. In the 350 and final GP, the 2007 world champion lost the brakes in his Alfa Romeo car and ended up touching the wall lightly. Enough to do damage and force abandonment. This is how Räikkönen leaves the scene.

The final weekend in the history of the driver who drove the most in Formula 1 of all times was already problematic due to the crash on Friday, in the second free practice. The classification came with elimination as early as Q1.

Kimi Räikkönen leaves F1 with brake problems in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Playback/F1 TV)

On Sunday, the brake spoke as Räikkönen headed for the entrance to turn six. Kimi swiveled and rear-ended straight into the protective barrier after the end of the escape area. The contact was not strong, the Finn managed to regain control and return to the track, but went to the pits. Alfa Romeo evaluated the car and concluded that abandoning it was the best decision.

Räikkönen announced that he would be leaving F1 a few months ago and, after a farewell tour, he is in fact out of the Worlds. Kimi debuted in F1 in 2001 and, despite having decided to go out on his own and stay out in 2010 and 2011, he returned in 2012.

